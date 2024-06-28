Megan Thee Stallion Plays Mediator As Jonathan Wright Gets Into It With Her Security

BYGabriel Bras Nevares321 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At Toyota Center In Houston - June 15, 2024
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 15: Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Toyota Center on June 15, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Allegedly, there was a mix-up at Megan Thee Stallion's new album's release party, as folks didn't know Wright was in the clear.

Megan Thee Stallion's new album MEGAN's release party in Los Angeles allegedly faced some scuffles throughout, according to a video reportedly obtained by TMZ Hip Hop. Moreover, apparently celebrity hair stylist Jonathan Wright got into it with Meg's security guard Tom Lang at the event, as apparently Lang didn't know who Wright was and refused to allow him access. Eventually, the Houston femcee stepped in and beckoned her bodyguard to let the stylist through, and they reportedly chopped it up over some drinks. At press time, it's unclear what details of this are actually accurate or which of the two parties was the disrespectful instigator.

Elsewhere, though, Megan Thee Stallion seems to have a big hit on her hands with MEGAN, both off of the strength of previous singles and new spicy material. Some fans reacted wildly to some supposed Nicki Minaj disses on the album, whereas others focused more on the anime references or more personal lyrical matter. Either way, it seems like there's plenty of content to enjoy no matter what you're looking for in a rap project. We'll see how it ages in the year and how it stacks up to what's to come.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Last Minute Album Issues Over Anime Sample Clearance

Megan Thee Stallion Performing In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Crypto.com Arena on June 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)

However, one particularly hot topic of discussion online is Megan Thee Stallion's new MEGAN cut "Down Stairs DJ," which she dedicated to her... self-love, let's say. "Me, myself, and I, and a rose / Ebony, lezzy, XVideos / Big titty, blonde hair, Anna Nicole / Spicy Spanish hottie, nympho," she raps on the cut. Of course, it's not like Tina Snow ever shied away from raunchiness in her previous material, but this became a particularly detailed account, so to speak. In addition, it also prompted a lot of folks' appreciation for this topical focus and the general themes of self-love, lewd or otherwise, on the new album.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion may have defended Jonathan Wright this time around, but she's not as forgiving of others in her circle. She and her team want a lawsuit against her from a former photographer dismissed. That's been another pretty contentious topic online concerning Meg, and one that's still an unanswered question. We'll see whether there's another chapter to that saga.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion's Essential Songs

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
"Mean Girls" New York PremiereMusicMegan Thee Stallion Gets Freaky On NSFW New Track “Down Stairs DJ”374
Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At Toyota Center In Houston - June 15, 2024MusicMegan Thee Stallion Dodges "Savage" Lawsuit By Securing Victory In Copyright Case1011
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Crypto.com Arena in Los AngelesMusicMegan Thee Stallion Sings Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" At Her Los Angeles Concert5.5K
Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At Toyota Center In Houston - June 14, 2024MusicMegan Thee Stallion Treats Texas Tour Stops To Bun B, Paul Wall, Slim Thug & More Special Guests5.0K