Megan Thee Stallion Plays Mediator As Jonathan Wright Gets Into It With Her Security

Allegedly, there was a mix-up at Megan Thee Stallion's new album's release party, as folks didn't know Wright was in the clear.

Megan Thee Stallion's new album MEGAN's release party in Los Angeles allegedly faced some scuffles throughout, according to a video reportedly obtained by TMZ Hip Hop. Moreover, apparently celebrity hair stylist Jonathan Wright got into it with Meg's security guard Tom Lang at the event, as apparently Lang didn't know who Wright was and refused to allow him access. Eventually, the Houston femcee stepped in and beckoned her bodyguard to let the stylist through, and they reportedly chopped it up over some drinks. At press time, it's unclear what details of this are actually accurate or which of the two parties was the disrespectful instigator.

Elsewhere, though, Megan Thee Stallion seems to have a big hit on her hands with MEGAN, both off of the strength of previous singles and new spicy material. Some fans reacted wildly to some supposed Nicki Minaj disses on the album, whereas others focused more on the anime references or more personal lyrical matter. Either way, it seems like there's plenty of content to enjoy no matter what you're looking for in a rap project. We'll see how it ages in the year and how it stacks up to what's to come.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Last Minute Album Issues Over Anime Sample Clearance

Megan Thee Stallion Performing In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Crypto.com Arena on June 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)

However, one particularly hot topic of discussion online is Megan Thee Stallion's new MEGAN cut "Down Stairs DJ," which she dedicated to her... self-love, let's say. "Me, myself, and I, and a rose / Ebony, lezzy, XVideos / Big titty, blonde hair, Anna Nicole / Spicy Spanish hottie, nympho," she raps on the cut. Of course, it's not like Tina Snow ever shied away from raunchiness in her previous material, but this became a particularly detailed account, so to speak. In addition, it also prompted a lot of folks' appreciation for this topical focus and the general themes of self-love, lewd or otherwise, on the new album.