Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Last Minute Album Issues Over Anime Sample Clearance

Megan Thee Stallion is going through an exciting time right now. Overall, she is in the midst of a massive tour that has brought about tens of thousands of fans. Furthermore, she is going to be releasing a new album on Friday called Megan. Fans have been incredibly excited about this new project, especially since she has had dropped some dope singles. For instance, "Hiss" was a number-one record earlier in the year, mostly thanks to the feud it sparked with Nicki Minaj.

In the tracklist for this new album, fans were intrigued by a song that features an anime sample. Of course, Meg is a huge anime fan, so it comes as no surprise she would do something like this. Unfortunately, there have been some massive last-minute clearance issues. For instance, on Wednesday night, Meg revealed that the show's creators emailed her telling her that she had to take out the names of the characters from her verse. It was either that, or she wouldn't get the sample itself, at all. Knowing that the sample was important to her, Meg sprung into action and re-recorded the verse.

Megan Thee Stallion Works Fast

Considering the fact that she is on tour right now, none of this was ideal. It was completely last minute and certainly put the artist's album at risk. However, her quick thinking ultimately allowed her to get the song in without further issues. Numerous artists bring make-shift studios with them on the road, and now you can see why that's so important.