Megan Thee Stallion Set To Be Opening Act At The 2024 BET Awards

Megan's return to the BET Awards comes at the perfect time.

Megan Thee Stallion is going to be hitting the 2024 BET Award show stage this coming weekend, according to Billboard. Her, along with GloRilla, Will Smith, Ice Spice, Latto, Shaboozey, and more, will rock the crowd on Sunday, June 30. What is even more exciting, is that she will be the opening act. This is the perfect choice for the show. Two days prior, the Houston, Texas MC's third solo album, MEGAN, will be out. Obviously, this could lead to the audience to receiving an exclusive first taste of some new songs live.

This announcement also comes at a great time for Megan, because of her recent accomplishments. For example, the hitmaker and Amazon collaborated on a commercial to promote the 10th annual Prime Day. It is sure to bring in more customers on both sides, as the theme song is also going to be a bonus track. The catchy tune will land on an exclusive Amazon edition release of MEGAN when the album drops on June 28.

Megan Thee Stallion Is Joining An Incredible Lineup At The 2024 BETs

In addition, the Hottie queen recently added two more United States stops for her Hot Girl Summer Tour. On July 2, Megan will be going back to Atlanta for a third round. Then, on July 3 she returns to North Carolina, this time heading to Charlotte. The tickets went on sale today at noon and you can buy them here. Megan can simply not lose right now, and we cannot wait for this coming weekend.

What are your thoughts on Megan Thee Stallion performing at the 2024 BET Awards? What songs do you think she will play? Which tracks should she select? Is she at the highest peak of her career right now, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Megan Thee Stallion and the BET Awards. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

