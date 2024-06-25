Megan Thee Stallion Collabs With Amazon For Prime Day Commercial: Watch

Megan is going to have us saying "It's Primeee Dayyy" all the time now with this catchy tune.

Megan Thee Stallion has a lot of stiff competition when it comes to vying for that top spot in the realm of female rap. However, you can certainly make the case that not many are above her in general right now. After kickstarting her tremendous comeback late last year with "Cobra", the Houston native has been on a roll. Her Hot Girl Summer Tour is going extremely well, and she is now just three days away from releasing her third studio album, MEGAN. But before the latter happens, Megan Thee Stallion has another exciting collaboration to share and this time it is with Amazon. The online shopping giant is nearing the launch of its 10th annual Prime Day event.

So, to bring some extra excitement and more money for the brand, they have recruited her to promote it. For those wondering, the mega sale extravaganza will begin on July 16 and run through July 17. But the way they decided to do that is to create a commercial, which includes a catchy jingle. The latter is called "It’s Prime Day (Amazon Music Original)", and according to Amazon, it will be released as an actual song. It will be available as a bonus track and it will only be on the (Amazon Exclusive) version of MEGAN.

Megan Thee Stallion Scores Another Massive Brand Deal

All in all, this is a win-win for Megan and Amazon. Not only is the theme song a bop, but the commercial is also a winner. Throughout the two-minute advertisement, it shows the artist's various interests and fans will be able to buy her items on her personal Prime Day picks page. They range from random items to some early deals on her Hot Girl Summer tour merch collection, which is an exclusive collaboration with Amazon Music.