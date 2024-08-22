Megan Thee Stallion To Host The 2024 VMAs

BYZachary Horvath37 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Megan is also up for a hefty number of awards as well.

Megan Thee Stallion continues to keep winning in 2024, as she will be the host of the 2024 MTV VMAs. The network dropped this bombshell on their social media pages just minutes ago with the caption, "@THEESTALLION IS HOSTING THEE 2024 #VMAs! 🔥 Trust us, you won’t want to miss the show! September 11 on @mtv! 👩‍🚀". For those wondering what time you can start watching, it will air at 8 p.m. ET. The Houston, Texas rapper will be a busy bee that night, as she is also up for five categories. Those include "Best Collaboration", "Best Hip-Hop", "Best Direction", "Best Visual Effects", and "Best Art Direction". Overall, fans seem to be pretty juiced about the news.

"I ain’t watch the VMAs in years. I’m bout to throw a whole watch party 😂", one IG user claims. "The V M Ahs😍", another cleverly writes. Of course, there was also some back-and-forth shots from the Hotties and Nicki Minaj's Barbz. "The barbs are angry 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂". "They couldn't get Nicki Minaj so they had to settle and down grade for Megan".

Read More: ASAP Rocky Finally Breaks His Silence On Drake Beef

Megan Thee Stallion Notches Another Feather In Her Cap

As we said earlier, Megan has just been on absolute tear overall. Some of her biggest accomplishments include dropping her comeback album MEGAN, going on the Hot Girl Summer Tour, and even her catchy Amazon jingle for this year's Prime Day. Those reasons alone make sense as to why MTV selected her to host the long-running award show. But she's also run things on other popular programs such as Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

What are your thoughts on Megan Thee Stallion taking on the role of hosting the 2024 VMAs? How much does this grow her superstar status? Does this make you want to tune in more or less, and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Megan Thee Stallion. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: Devin Booker Unveils "I'll Do It" Nike Book 1 Pack

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
...