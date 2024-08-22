Megan Thee Stallion To Host The 2024 VMAs

Megan is also up for a hefty number of awards as well.

Megan Thee Stallion continues to keep winning in 2024, as she will be the host of the 2024 MTV VMAs. The network dropped this bombshell on their social media pages just minutes ago with the caption, "@THEESTALLION IS HOSTING THEE 2024 #VMAs! 🔥 Trust us, you won’t want to miss the show! September 11 on @mtv! 👩‍🚀". For those wondering what time you can start watching, it will air at 8 p.m. ET. The Houston, Texas rapper will be a busy bee that night, as she is also up for five categories. Those include "Best Collaboration", "Best Hip-Hop", "Best Direction", "Best Visual Effects", and "Best Art Direction". Overall, fans seem to be pretty juiced about the news.

"I ain’t watch the VMAs in years. I’m bout to throw a whole watch party 😂", one IG user claims. "The V M Ahs😍", another cleverly writes. Of course, there was also some back-and-forth shots from the Hotties and Nicki Minaj's Barbz. "The barbs are angry 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂". "They couldn't get Nicki Minaj so they had to settle and down grade for Megan".

Megan Thee Stallion Notches Another Feather In Her Cap

As we said earlier, Megan has just been on absolute tear overall. Some of her biggest accomplishments include dropping her comeback album MEGAN, going on the Hot Girl Summer Tour, and even her catchy Amazon jingle for this year's Prime Day. Those reasons alone make sense as to why MTV selected her to host the long-running award show. But she's also run things on other popular programs such as Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.