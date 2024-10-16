Megan Thee Stallion Emotionally Details Her “Breakdown” After Tory Lanez Shooting

Megan discussed the incident in the trailer for her new documentary, "In Her Words."

Megan Thee Stallion has shared a trailer for her highly-anticipated documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words. In the two-minute preview of the Amazon Prime film, she discusses the tragic passing of her mother, the infamous shooting involving Tory Lanez, dealing with hate on social media, and much more. “I want people to understand how this is affecting me. I want people to see how I feel," she says at one point.

When Megan posted the trailer on X (formerly Twitter), fans shared their excitement in the replies. "Love you Megan so proud of how far you’ve come…Thee Hotties will always be here for you," one user wrote. Another posted: "Oh sista you got me tearing up… you deserve it all times a million!!! Thank you for putting on for the tall girls who needed a confidence boost."

Roc Nation and Time Studios first announced they were working with Megan on a documentary back in 2022. At the time, a press release for the project revealed: “The documentary will provide viewers with an intimate perspective into Megan’s life and career. From delving into Megan’s upbringing in Texas to chronicling key milestones in her career, the project will shed light on the many facets of Houston native’s multilayered personality. […] With a mix of rare archival footage and fresh verité video, the documentary will highlight Megan’s rise from viral freestyling phenom to iconic cultural powerhouse. Beyond amplifying the Houston native’s journey to success, the project will also touch on how Megan overcame various personal hurdles to thrive in her professional career.”

