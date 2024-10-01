Megan Thee Stallion Documentary Series Gets An Official Release Date

The rapper is showing her side of things.

Megan Thee Stallion has been one of the biggest rappers of the 2020s. She's also been one of the most polarizing. Megan has been able top drop massive singles, including a few number ones. She's also been involved in behind-the-scenes drama that has boosted her public profile. The rapper has won a criminal trial against Tory Lanez, and a beef against Nicki Minaj. There's no shortage of things to talk about when it comes to Megan Thee Stallion, which is why she's getting her own documentary.

In Her Own Words will be a multi-part series, according to Variety. The documentary will chronicle the last two years of Megan Thee Stallion's life. Years that have been characterized, as we mentioned, by staggering highs and very public lows. In Her Own Words is directed by Nneka Onuorah, who did an exemplary job with the Lizzo release, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. The documentary was announced back in 2022, and fortunately, fans won't have to wait long to watch it. In Her Own Words will land on Amazon Prime Video on October 31.

Megan Thee Stallion's Doc Will Detail Her Struggles

The overriding goal of the documentary is to set the record straight on Megan Thee Stallion's life. She's been the focus of countless allegations and rumors. "You’ve heard the hot takes and read the stories — now go straight to the source," the description for In Her Own Words stated. This is not the first time the rapper has been the subject of a documentary. Megan's legal battle with Tory Lanez was a topic of exploration in the recent Max release Megan Thee Stallion vs Tory Lanez: Five Shots.