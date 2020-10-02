amazon prime
- TV"Mr. & Mrs. Smith" Trailer Sees Donald Glover & Maya Erskine Bring New Meaning To A "Work Marriage"The series drops on Amazon Prime on February 2, 2024.By Ben Mock
- MusicN.O.R.E Tears Up While Remembering Big PunN.O.R.E. made a tearful appearance in a new documentary remembering Big Pun.By Lavender Alexandria
- SneakersNike Terminates Partnership With Kyrie Irving Over Anti-Semitic ControversyAfter the Nets player shared an anti-semitic film on Instagram, Nike has cut ties while Amazon is still sharing the film.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVLizzo Gives "Very Emotional" Speech After First Emmy Win"When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media."By hnhh
- TV"Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" Scores Massive Viewing Numbers On Prime VideoThe new series is one of the most successful in Amazon Prime history.By Rex Provost
- TV"The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" Series Trailer Arrives Via Amazon Prime: WatchThe forthcoming show takes place thousands of years before the original novel trilogy and Peter Jackson's film adaptations.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesAmazon Shares New Trailer For "Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby"The new trailer for "Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby" features appearances from Drake, Young Thug, and more.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsLizzo & Her Boyfriend, Myke Wright, Make Red Carpet Debut TogetherLizzo introduced fans to her boyfriend, Myke Wright, on the red carpet over the weekend.By Cole Blake
- TV"The Boys" Are Back: Watch New Trailer For Season 3New superheroes, new challenges, and a whole lot of blood and swears are in store for the Prime Video hit.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TV"The Boys" Season 3 Trailer Shows Off Butcher With Powers & Jensen Ackles As Soldier BoyA new trailer for season 3 of "The Boys" is here.By Cole Blake
- TVLizzo Hunts For New Talent On Prime Video Series "Watch Out For The Big Grrrls"Ten women move into a house and compete for a slot on Lizzo's world tour.By Erika Marie
- TVAmazon Scraps Joe Exotic TV Series Set To Star Nicholas CageThe once-highly-anticipated series on the “Tiger King” has apparently fallen apart.
By Taya Coates
- MusicMary J. Blige Opens Up On Dark Personal Moments In New DocumentaryThe singer shed light on some of her tougher childhood moments that inspired her "My Life" in her upcoming documentary of the same name.By EJ Panaligan
- MoviesLauren London & Michael B. Jordan Star In "Without Remorse" TrailerThis will be the pair’s first time working on a movie together.
By Azure Johnson
- TVDonald Glover Leaves FX For 8-Figure Deal With Amazon StudiosThe prolific entertainer will reportedly work with Amazon for a few years.By hnhh
- MoviesGiuliani Allegedly Caught Slipping In "Borat 2" With Borat's DaughterDescribed as "beyond cringe," Rudy Giuliani is allegedly caught fondling himself in a bedroom with Borat's daughter in "Borat 2."By Aron A.
- TVEverything Coming To Amazon Prime In OctoberNew month, new streaming selection. By Noor Lobad
- TVRihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2: Willow Smith, Bella Hadid & MoreRihanna debuted her "Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 Show" last night, and we've put together a gallery of the night's most memorable looks.By Noor Lobad