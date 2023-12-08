"Mr. & Mrs. Smith" Trailer Sees Donald Glover & Maya Erksine Bring New Meaning To A "Work Marriage"

The first trailer for the Amazon Prime remake of Mr. & Mrs. Smith has dropped, showcasing Donald Glover (Atlanta) and Maya Erskine (PEN15) in the titular roles. The trailer doesn't reveal a lot about the show. However, it perfectly contrasts the pair's loveless marriage with the high-octane nature of their work. The supporting cast includes everyone from Parker Posey to Paul Dano to Alexander Skarsgård.

However, the project, comprised of eight episodes, changes a lot from the 2005 film it is inspired by. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie played a wealthy couple whose failing marriage is revitalized by the fact that they learn they are assassins for rival companies tasked with killing each other. Glover and Erskine are instead spies who are married as part of their long-term cover. As such, their entire marriage is a shame and the trailer goes to great lengths to show just how painfully loveless their partnership is. The show is set to debut on February 2.

Who Is Starring In Mr. & Mrs. Smith?

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine are set to play the titular married couple. Glover, also known by his musical handle Childish Gambino, has built himself a stellar acting resume. He is best known for Atlanta, which he also created. However, he has plenty of comedic experience as well with the likes of Community. He also recently appeared as a live-action cameo in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse while also reprising his Adventure Time voice role for Fionna & Cake. Meanwhile, Erskine has developed a reputation for her deadpan humor in roles like PEN15, Insecure, and Plus One.

Filling out the cast is a huge collection of Hollywood heavyweights. Parker Posey, Paul Dano, Alexander Skarsgård, and Sarah Paulson are all set to appear in the show. However, their roles aren't all that clear. Dano and Paulson both briefly appear in the trailer. At first glance, Dano appears to be the Smiths' neighbor while Paulson is seemingly their couple's therapist. Are you excited for Mr. & Mrs. Smith? Let us know in the comments.

