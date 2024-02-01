Donald Glover Reveals What Advice Brad Pitt Gave Him About "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" Reboot

Donald Glover has revealed that Brad Pitt wasn't exactly forthcoming when Glober reached for advice about reprising Pitt's role in the upcoming TV reboot of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Glover told The Tonight Show that the actor "Brad Pitted" his way through their interaction - being very charming but ultimately not saying a whole lot. Pitt also reportedly told Glover he'd "do a great job" but didn't give anything more concrete than that.

In the interview, Maya Erskine also revealed that the studio was very keen to "sex it up" throughout the promotion of the show. However, Erskine revealed that this was something she struggled with because her "inner sexual animal" is a "worm". It's also an interesting direction, given how the show's early marketing material portrays the couple as very business-minded and sexless.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Reboot: What We Know

The project, an eight-episode TV show on Prime, changes a lot from the 2005 film it is inspired by. Pitt and Angelina Jolie played a wealthy couple whose failing marriage is revitalized by the fact that they learn they are assassins for rival companies tasked with killing each other. Instead, Glover and Erskine are spies who are married as part of their long-term cover.

Glover and Erskine are set to play the titular married couple. Glover, also known by his musical handle Childish Gambino, has built himself a stellar acting resume. He is best known for Atlanta, which he also created. However, he has plenty of comedic experience as well with the likes of Community. He also recently appeared as a live-action cameo in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse while also reprising his Adventure Time voice role for Fionna & Cake. Meanwhile, Erskine has developed a reputation for her deadpan humor in roles like PEN15, Insecure, and Plus One. Filling out the cast is a huge collection of Hollywood heavyweights. Parker Posey, Paul Dano, Alexander Skarsgård, and Sarah Paulson are all set to appear in the show. However, their roles aren't all that clear. The show debuts on February 2.

