The Eric Andre Show is a truly bizarre and truly special television show. A perfect mockery of late-night talk shows, every clip feels like a bizarre fever dream. The series returned to Adult Swim earlier in June for its sixth season, and first since 2020. The Eric Andre Show began in 2012 and quickly became a cult phenomenon.

Season 6 has featured a number of incredibly famous guests including Lil Nas X, Mia Khalifa, Blac Chyna, and Chuck Liddell. The ten-episode season is set to run until July 2 and will feature Meagan Good, Jaden Smith, and Natasha Lyonne to name a few. However, there have been as few interviews as bizarre as the one from the June 18 episode featuring Donald Glover.

Watch Donald Glover On “The Eric Andre Show”

Dressed in a green jumpsuit and yellow beanie, Glover is introduced as a “writer on 30 Rock“. As is to be expected from the show, the interview immediately goes off the rails. Andre, while brushing his teeth and shaving his face, asks Glover if he is really from Atlanta. He also asks the rapper and actor to stop gendering his parents. “Are men white and women Black?” Andre asks the thoroughly confused Glover. Furthermore, things continue to get weird as Andre sprays water onto Glover before pretending to have defecated into his own hand.

After Glover refuses to say both “Free R. Kelly” and “Free Putin” (all while Andre argues that “Putin’s Black”), Andre then unbuttons his shirt to reveal a fake breast. Subsequently, he milks the breast into a cup. Meanwhile, two geriatric makeup artists come onto set to “touch up” Glover, while also singing a song about cocaine. Finally, a Black leprechaun called Lil’ Lep bursts onto set. He offers Glover some weed and calls him a “pussy” when he declines. The five-minute interview ends with Glover being jump scared by a large mouth appearing in front of Andre’s desk and burping loudly. Never change, Eric Andre Show. Follow all the latest entertainment news here at HotNewHipHop.

[via]