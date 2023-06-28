Donald Glover will officially be joining the cast for the upcoming Community spin-off film. Star Joel McHale made the announcement while appearing on Kelly Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast, according to EW. Other cast members include Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Ken Jeong, and Jim Rash.

“The fact that Donald’s gonna do it, that was the big piece,” McHale told Ripa. “But I think everyone’s coming back. I mean, so far we’re pretty good. And I think that will happen. If not then, you know, Donald will be there. See, it’ll just be Donald. It’ll just be an episode of Atlanta.”

Donald Glover With The Cast Of “Community”

McHale then clarified that Chevy Chase won’t be returning. “Yeah, I don’t think so,” McHale said, before joking, “There wasn’t any issues at all when we were making the show.” When the cast reunited for a virtual table read back in 2020, Pedro Pascal read for a guest-starring role originally played by Walton Goggins. McHale noted that they’d love to have either return for the film. “Hopefully Walton and Pedro would come back on, but Pedro seems to be the most famous person now on the planet, so I don’t know,” he said.

He added that he expects the movie to begin filming next summer. Despite McHale’s comments, Peacock still hasn’t announced Glover’s involvement in the film. While cast members expressed hope about him being able to join in the past, he wasn’t included in the official cast when Peacock announced the movie, last year.

Joel McHale Discusses “Community”

Be on the lookout for an official announcement of Glover joining the cast from Peacock. Until then, expect filming on the Community film to begin, next summer.

