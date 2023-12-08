Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- MusicDonald Glover Considers Stand-Up Comedy ReturnDonald Glover also discussed where he stands on releasing new music.ByCole Blake932 Views
- MusicDonald Glover Reveals He Got Married In Secret During The Filming Of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"He got married one morning and still made it to set on time. ByLavender Alexandria3.6K Views
- TV"Mr. & Mrs. Smith" Trailer Sees Donald Glover & Maya Erskine Bring New Meaning To A "Work Marriage"The series drops on Amazon Prime on February 2, 2024.ByBen Mock1.7K Views