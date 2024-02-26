Donald Glover Considers Stand-Up Comedy Return

Donald Glover says he's considering a return to stand-up comedy following his work on the new show, Mr. & Mrs. Smith. While attending a premiere for the series, he revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that he's spoken with Bill Burr and Chris Rock about the idea.

“I still write jokes down and I think about it,” he said. “I asked Bill Burr where to go, and I had a list, and I was just like, ‘Is it something that I feel like I need to do right now?’ Maybe it’s just a nice thing that’s there that you can try to do again if you want.” He added: “Oh yeah. Thought about it. Chris Rock had said, like, ‘When are you going to do it again? No one gets really good at it until their 40s, except for Eddie [Murphy].”

Donald Glover Attends "Mr. & Mrs Smith" Premiere

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 17: Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino attends a special screening of new series "Mr & Mrs Smith" at The Curzon Mayfair on January 17, 2024, in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage)

He also mentioned going to the Comedy Cellar in New York, but noted he hasn't performed. Glover performed stand-up comedy much more frequently earlier in his career. Back in 2010, he performed a 30-minute set on the program, Comedy Central Presents. Glover also discussed his plans for releasing new music. “I want to, but I sort of feel the same about music as I do about stand-up right now,” he said. He released his last album, 3.15.20, back in 2020.

Donald Glover Gets Fit-Check

Elsewhere during a promotion for Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Glover participated in a fit-check. He rocked a Fear of God suit with a Cartier watch. Check out that video above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Donald Glover on HotNewHipHop.

