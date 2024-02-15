Donald Glover Says He's More Talented Than Lil Dicky During Lie Detector Test

While promoting Mr. & Mrs. Smith in early February, Donald Glover ended up taking shots at Lil Dicky. When asked if he thought he was more talented than the rapper and Dave creator, Glover was brutally honest. "Yeah. I mean, I think he's a really nice guy. I'm just conceited." In the two weeks since the Vanity Fair video aired, things haven't turned into an all-out beef between the two actors/rappers.

However, it's not the first time that Glover has spoken on comparisons between his work and Dicky's. In 2022, Glover told Interview Magazine that he "liked" Dave but it "bothered him" when it was compared to Atlanta. “You have to think of it like food. Dave is a good burger you should eat fast because the ingredients are fresh. [It’s a show] by a guy who didn’t study at a culinary school, but paid close attention to other burger spots and has the plug on good ingredients. I think in entertainment or art it’s important to know the difference between things. Like, Anthony Bourdain wasn’t pretentious, but he definitely knew the difference between a dry aged wagyu and a smash burger. Neither is better or worse than the other. They’re just different experiences," Glover said.

Donald Glover Claims Brad Pitt Gave Him No Advice For Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Meanwhile, prior to the debut of the show on Prime, Glover revealed the extent of the advice he was given by Brad Pitt. Glover revealed that Brad Pitt wasn't exactly forthcoming when Glober reached for advice about reprising Pitt's role in the upcoming TV reboot of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Glover told The Tonight Show that the actor "Brad Pitted" his way through their interaction - being very charming but ultimately not saying a whole lot. Pitt also reportedly told Glover he'd "do a great job" but didn't give anything more concrete than that.

In the interview, Maya Erskine also revealed that the studio was very keen to "sex it up" throughout the promotion of the show. However, Erskine revealed that this was something she struggled with because her "inner sexual animal" is a "worm". It's also an interesting direction, given how the show's early marketing material portrays the couple as very business-minded and sexless.

