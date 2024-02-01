Is "Dave" Canceled? Lil Dicky Reveals Future Of Hit Comedy Show

Lil Dicky is unsure what the future holds for Dave, the hit comedy series partially based on his own life. Speaking in a recent interview, Lil Dicky revealed that working on music as a result of last year's writer's strike had made him "fall in love with making music again". As a result, making music has become the focus of his creative endeavors for the time being. Furthermore, Lil Dicky specifically went out of his way to state that he wanted his music to reach the same level of same and exposure that he had found with Dave.

The third season of Dave, which aired in early 2023, currently holds a 100% critics rating and 87% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The show also ended on something of a cliffhanger, with Dave having ended his first tour as the headliner while also finding new love in his life. However, beyond Lil Dicky, it remains to be seen if FX and Hulu will renew the show for a fourth season amid the chaos and fallout of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes last year.

While ESPN host Stephen A. Smith was not one of the third season's myriad cameos, it's an idea that Lil Dicky is not opposed to. Lil Dicky joined First Take to discuss Game 6 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Semis between the Sixers and Celtics. However, he also had the opportunity to showcase his creativity for story beats. That came when Molly Qerim asked him how he would incorporate Stephen A. Smith into the show.

“Off the top of my head, I don’t know… I’m thinking about the Sixers and the Celtics, I’m just imagining: What if I got into a little bit of a gambling situation with the wrong bookie, and I need the Sixers to win or my life could end? And I find myself knocking on Stephen A.’s door at like 3 a.m. and telling him that tomorrow on First Take, he’s gotta do something that really eviscerates Jayson Tatum, to the point where it’s a distraction for the team. Something like… kind of a modern day Celtic Pride.” Smith then added that Dave could kidnap Tatum before Smith saved the day. The idea is hilarious, blending shades of Uncut Gems with Dave's tendency to make a situation worse when trying to fix it.

