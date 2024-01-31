Paige VanZant Reveals Her Most Bizarre OnlyFans Request

Former MMA fighter and OnlyFans high roller Paige VanZant revealed that a subscriber once offered her $50,000 to cut her hair and send him the clippings. Speaking on the A Kickass Love Story podcast she hosts with her husband, VanZant said that it was the latter condition, shipping the hair to the subscriber, that led her to turn down the offer. She claimed that she had just watched a documentary about Gypsy Rose Blanchard and wasn't looking to "get an evil curse" put on her.

VanZant, previously fought across numerous promotions in MMA before hanging up her gloves to do OnlyFans full-time. In a September 2023 Barstool interview, VanZant claimed she made more money from OnlyFans in 24 hours than she did across the entirety of her fighting career. After leaving MMA behind, VanZant briefly trying her hand at bare-knuckle boxing. However she has not fought since 2021 after posting an 0-2 record. She married Austin Vanderford, who is currently contracted to Bellator, in 2018.

Paige Spiranac Denies Breast Enhancement Rumors

Meanwhile, another Paige recently had to deny some salacious rumors. In November 2023, Golf influencer Paige Spiranac has categorically denied rumors that she has gotten breast enhancement surgery. Her denial came after a fan asked if she was tired of people asking "are they real" on Instagram. "No, because they've actually gotten a lot bigger. So, I can see a lot of people being confused by like, [how they were] when I first started this. [I've] always had a chest, but not like this. It's just … the human body is a magical thing," Spiranac explained.

Despite the public perception of golf, Spiranac has brought a whole new energy through her social media work. Boasting over 4 million followers on Instagram alone. A former collegiate and professional golfer herself, Spiranac also knows her way around the sport. As her popularity reached new heights in 2023, she launched a subscription-based website called OnlyPaige. The site is a mix of behind-the-scenes content as well as some softcore NSFW images.

