OnlyFans Model Danii Banks Speaks On Viral Raiders Flashing Incident

OnlyFans model Danii Banks has broken her silence on being removed from a Raiders game last weekend after being caught flashing her breasts. Banks acknowledged why her post, which she published in censored form on her public social media, received so much negative attention. However, she pushed back against the hate. She stated that she was confident no children had been inadvertently exposed to her topless foray. Banks claimed that she was in an adult-only section of Allegiant Stadium. Furthermore, she claimed that the only people who took issue with what she did was event security.

Despite this, Banks did offer an apology to any parents whose children did end up seeing her breasts. Furthermore, Banks explained that the incident came about as a result of some good-natured banter with a nearby bachelor party. Additionally, Banks noted that she had received "thousands" of new sign-ups to her Only Fans after news of the incident broke.

Read More: IShowMeat Trends After IShowSpeed Flashing Incident

OnlyFans Boxer Refutes Claims Of Flashing Ban

However, Banks isn't the only OnlyFans star who has faced consequences for flashing an unsuspecting audience this year. Back in July, Daniella Hemsley caused a stir on social media after appearing to flash her breasts after winning a fight at a Kingpyn Boxing event in Dublin. The promotion subsequently released a statement apologizing for the incident. Furthermore, Kingpyn stated that Hemsley would not participate in the finals of the event. Additionally, the statement said Hemsley would be "taking some time away from boxing." To many, this appeared to suggest that Kingpyn had barred Hemsley because of her post-fight stunt.

Despite this, Hemsley denied that she had been "banned" for flashing. “After my fight, [I] came out, got into the medical room and I’m being checked out by the doctor. He’s doing the eye checks, the everything checks, and he’s taking my wraps off on my hands. And I said to him, ‘I think I’ve broken my thumb.’ I literally even now I can like barely move it and I think I’ve also broken my elbow. I literally can’t straighten it. Which brings me on to say, there is a lot of speculation in the media at the moment about me being banned. I am not banned from Kingpyn, I have simply decided to take a few weeks off from training. [This is in order] to recover my body. I plan on coming back fighting again hopefully in the winter.”

Read More: Would Stephen A. Smith Give Up Sex For A Knicks Championship? ESPN Host Reveals His Answer

[via]