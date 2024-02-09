Donald Glover Reveals He Got Married In Secret During The Filming Of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

He got married one morning and still made it to set on time.

Lavender Alexandria
Everybody is talking about Donald Glover's new series Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The entire series dropped on Prime Video last week to rave reviews from critics and Glover has been making the rounds with a series of interviews to promote the project. In one interview with Complex earlier this week he revealed that he still sees Kanye West as hit GOAT rapper. He explained that despite the controversy none of the contemporary rappers around today would exist without West.

But it was actually an interview with his co-star Maya Erskine where an even bigger story was first tipped off. She said that Glover actually got married during the show, something he was asked about directly in an interview of his own. “Yeah. There was a day where I don’t think we had to be on set until noon or 1, so, I was like, ‘Can we get married today?’ I got married in the morning. We had a real wedding afterwards, too," he revealed. Fans who have been following Glover for a while know that he's said in the past that he doesn't believe in marriage, so he also had to answer questions about what changed his mind.

Donald Glover Explains How His Secret Marriage Happened

“We eventually had an honest talk and she was like, ‘I’m a traditional woman.’ And when she said that, some part of me was like, ‘And I want to help you be that.’ Whatever she needs me to be, that makes me happy. Especially nowadays, finding trust is so hard, and the fact that we have this and that we can even argue about it and still be like, ‘But I love you’ — I mean, how many people have that?” What do you think of Donald Glover getting married in secret and filming scenes of Mr. & Mrs. Smith later the same day? Let us know in the comment section below.

