Megan Thee Stallion Formally Announces Her Upcoming Documentary

Hotties, get ready to tune in.

H-Town Hottie Megan Thee Stallion in the midst of another major stretch in her career. She remains to be a hot topic in the genre for many reasons. You can attribute it to the release of her third album, her tour, her W against Nicki Minaj, and etc. All of this and much more will surely be discussed in Megan Thee Stallion's forthcoming documentary, In Her Own Words. The presumed tell-all multi-episode series will land onto Amazon Prime Video on Halloween. It will arrive in conjunction with her latest Hottieween celebration, which is also a fundraising event for folks of all walks of life that are in need.

Variety says that it's going to focus on the last couple of years of the rapper's life. Major lows and highs will be covered, and it's directed by Nneka Onuorah, who pieced together Lizzo's, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. All of this was revealed back at the top of October, but now, she's announcing it herself across her social media platforms. Megan dropped the official poster/artwork for In Her Own Words just minutes ago, along with the caption, "Hotties my documentary is out Oct 31st💜 I’m nervous and excited for yall to see it butttt it’s finally here 🥹"

Megan Thee Stallion's Documentary Should Produce Some Tantalizing Headlines

Fans seem to be thrilled for it, with one user commenting, "One thing about Megan is she doesn’t let anybody stop her shine." Others are clamoring for what could be in store, "I just got goosebumps because I know you’re gonna talk about your mom and that angel has been with you this whole time ❤️" Additionally, supporters are more than eager to learn more about their superstar femcee, "I’m really actually looking forward to seeing what your life is like! And to get to know you more! Love you bae! 👏🏾💯" Y'all won't have to wait too much longer, so stay tuned! We know we sure will be!