Megan Thee Stallion Announces 2024 "Hottieween" Concert In Chicago

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)
Megan wants to see all of her boos this Halloween.

Megan Thee Stallion is in the midst of a momentous year in her career. The Houston rapper dropped her comeback album in MEGAN. She's went on the pretty successful Hot Girl Summer Tour. Additionally, the hitmaker was the host of VMAs. Overall, it's just been a great run for her and a much needed one at that given everything she's been through. Despite all of her wins through these first 10 months, she's looking to go out with a bang. According to Billboard, the H-Town Hottie is throwing one heck of a Halloween bash which she cleverly calls, Hottieween.

"Hottieween is BIGGER than ever this year!!! CHICAGO HOTTIES we had so much fun together at Thee Hot Girl Summer Tour so I hadddd to come celebrate Hottieween with yall! Tickets go on sale Friday October 11th and all proceeds support the @petethomasfdn! Trust me you don’t wanna miss this one😉 See you soon🔥🔥🔥." Last year, this party had an Alice In Wonderland Theme and some special guests included GloRilla, Victoria Monet, and more.

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Fans Ready For Hottieween

This time around, it's heading to the Windy City and it's got a lot of people excited, including one her new boos (pun intended), Chicago Sky star, Angel Reese. "In my new cityyyy🤭... AHHH WE OUTSIDEEEE," she wrote excitedly. "Ayeeeee Chicago MAKE SOME NOISE MEGAN LOVES USSSSS 🥳💃🏽🥰," another IG user adds. On top of it being a fun night overall, it's also a beneficial one. The Pete and Thomas Foundation looks to help children, senior citizens, women and other underserved communities, so Megan is giving out plenty of treats and no tricks this spooky season.

What are your thoughts on Megan Thee Stallion announcing another installment of her Hottieween show? Do you plan on attending? Do you think she will have any special guests? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Megan Thee Stallion. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

