upcoming show

- SongsDruski Grabs Snoop Dogg & DJ Drama To Help Promote Comedian's Docuseries With "Standin On Bihness""Coulda Been House" premieres on Druski's YouTube on February 28 at 9 p.m. ET.By Zachary Horvath
- MusicRage Against The Machine Tap Run The Jewels For Reunion TourKiller Mike and El-P will be opening up for Rage Against The Machine on their reunion tour.By Aron A.
- MusicJaden Smith To Star As Kanye West In Upcoming "Omniverse" SeriesKanye West is making his first-ever big television move.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil' Kim, Mya & TLC's Chilli Reunite For New Project In BarbadosWho's ready for some throwback vibes?By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentDwayne Johnson Reveals Tequila's Role In Creating "Titan Games" SeriesThe Rock reveals how the collision of tequila and crazy ideas turned into "Titan Games."By Aron A.
- Entertainment50 Cent Offers "BMF" Update: "We All Can Eat"50 Cent begins his new production journey soon.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRick Ross Joins Cast Of Irv Gotti's BET Series "Tales" For Second SeasonRozay will be flexing his acting chops on BET's "Tales."By Aron A.
- MusicMac Miller Remembered by Thundercat & John Mayer In Discussion Ahead Of TributeThe pair shared some of their love for the late Mac Miller.By Zaynab
- TVMike Tyson Has A New TV Show About Growing Weed"I smoke it all day, every day."By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentJay-Z's Roc Nation Joins BBC's Highly-Anticipated "Noughts & Crosses" SeriesRoc Nation has partnered with Participant Media to be the show's executive producers.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTravis Scott Announced For October 6 Episode Of "Saturday Night Live"Travis Scott will be a musical guest on the October 6 episode of "SNL."By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Returning To Tour With Migos After Nasty Battle With The Flu: ReportDrake is making his way to NOLA tonight.By Aron A.