Druski Grabs Snoop Dogg & DJ Drama To Help Promote Comedian's Docuseries With "Standin On Bihness"

Druski's comedic genius continues to grow as he inches closer and closer to his reality show spoof. The Maryland native has become one of the funniest and well-recognized comedians on the internet and it has landed him tons of opportunities. One of those includes the ability to release Coulda Been House. According to Billboard, the show is a hybrid of American Idol and Meeting the Band. To promote it, Druski is tapping Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama for a hilarious theme song called "Standin On Bihness."

The premise of the comedy series is to take all of the contestants that tried to in a deal with Coulda Been Records and put them in a house to compete. The winner walks away with a grand prize of $50,000 and a deal with Druski's label. However, the brand is not a real music company and it is a bit that the 29-year-old sort of became known for. According to HipHopDX, Druski spoke about the show on Skip Bayless' Undisputed.

Listen To "Standin On Bihness" By Druski, Snoop Dogg, & DJ Drama

"We giving out opportunities, brotha, but we ain’t just giving it — you got to earn it." The song title is also poking fun at the recent trend of saying "standing on business," even though people rarely ever stand by it. It in part became popular after T.I.'s song King Harris had his viral outburst at the Falcons game. Harris wanted some credit from Druski for using it as the song title, but that does not look like that will happen. You can check out the hilarious track produced by BNYX above, as well as the trailer for the series.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Standin On Bihness," by Druski, Snoop Dogg, and DJ Drama? Is this one of the funniest songs you have heard all year? Are you going to check out Coulda Been House? Is Druski a top-tier comedian? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Druski, Snoop Dogg, and DJ Drama. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ten toes down, no would have been (I-I-I—)

Back in the hood again, n**** this could have been

Sign on the dotted line, one percent is yours, the ninety-nine is mine

Coulda Been house, one by one, all y'all n****s getting kicked out

This is tradition, anything goes when you in the audition

One foot to stand on, Dru' got the bando, Mitch's the sandles, bihness is handled

