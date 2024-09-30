Megan Thee Stallion Previews An Unreleased Single While Showing Off Her Diamond Grill

Megan Thee Stallion has more music on the way.

Megan Thee Stallion teased an upcoming unreleased song on her Instagram page on Saturday, using the track to score a video of herself showing off a new grill from Johnny Dang & Co. In the caption of the clip, she wrote: “Almost done working hotties brb [butterfly emoji] (the song is not out yet).” The post features a video of her smiling to show off the piece as well as a number of selfies. In Johnny Dang & Co's post about the grill, the company labels it the “Honeymoon Set” featuring “ALL GIA Certified Oval & Pink Diamond Pointers.”

As noted by HipHopDX, Megan begins her verse from the unreleased song: “I’m at the top of my game, I’m who they hate/this sh*t come with the fame, that’s how I knew that I made it I/Woke up looking this good, I’m in my prime/These n****s gotta get played/If these b*tches ain’t mad, I need to go harder/can’t let ’em think we the same.”

Megan Thee Stallion Attends The MTV Video Music Awards

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Megan Thee Stallion attends the MTV 2024 Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024, in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The upcoming song left fans in the comments section excited for its release. "I’m not asking to drop the song now. I’m asking when ?? cause we needs to know now !!!" one user wrote. Another remarked: "This beat so Texas !!! I need it now!!," while adding fire emojis. Check out the full post on Instagram below.

