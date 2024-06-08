Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Her Silence After AI-Faked Sex Tape Allegedly Surfaces Online

Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At Madison Square Garden In New York City
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 21: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion perform onstage during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Madison Square Garden on May 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Megan Thee Stallion has unfortunately faced a lot of roadblocks as of late, but also saw loads of success and acclaim.

Megan Thee Stallion is facing a whirlwind of fame right now, trying her best to balance wild success and acclaim with disparaging or unfortunate circumstances. Some are beyond most folks' control, such as a rescheduled Dallas show due to the NBA Finals. But others are much more sinister in nature, such as an alleged sex tape of hers that surfaced online but is reported to be A.I-.generated, according to social media discussion. Despite the content at hand and blazingly unverified Internet discussion, the Houston femcee took to Twitter on Saturday (June 8) to blast these supposed attempts to ruin her image.

"It’s really sick how yall go out of the way to hurt me when you see me winning," Megan Thee Stallion wrote to a mystery opp on the social media platform. "Yall going too far, Fake a** s**t. Just know today was your last day playing with me and I mean it." Moreover, she just joined Latto and Flo Milli for the remix of "Sunday Service," so at least she has some praise and earned commotion to counter this other side of online conversation.

Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Blasts Alleged Fake AI Sex Tape Leak

Elsewhere, though, Megan Thee Stallion will likely address at least some of this reception, other struggles, and all her highs and lows on her upcoming album, Megan. It's easily one of the summer's most anticipated hip-hop releases, and will be her first solo full-length effort since 2022's Traumanize. A lot happened in Tina Snow's life since then, and we're sure that it will make for a pretty engaging and well-rounded album experience. All we can hope for is that her efforts ring louder than those of her overzealous, disrespectful, or downright toxic detractors.

In fact, Megan Thee Stallion has a big rollout to contend with, and one that's boosting morale amid some other canceled or postponed shows. It's a lot of momentum and hype, and one that has a big risk of falling apart if the album doesn't deliver. But our skepticism is more directed public opinion and discourse, not so much Meg's talents or potential. Hopefully she claps back at folks who dislike her for all the wrong reasons through some amazing art.

