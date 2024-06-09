❤️ Megan Thee Stallion Fans Rally Behind Her Amid AI Sex Tape Scandal, She Gets Emotional Onstage

BYCaroline Fisher1374 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals
AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/WireImage)
The Hotties aren't having it.

Earlier this week, an AI-generated sex tape falsely boasting an appearance from Megan Thee Stallion surfaced online. This is far from the first time a female celebrity has dealt with something like this, and overall, it's clear that the trend has gone too far. Meg echoed a similar sentiment in her apparent reaction to the AI-generated video on Twitter/X yesterday.

"It’s really sick how yall go out of the way to hurt me when you see me winning," she wrote. "Yall going too far, Fake a** s**t. Just know today was your last day playing with me and I mean it." The scandal arose right amid Meg's "Hot Girl Summer" tour with GloRilla and lined up with her recent show in Tampa.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Her Silence After AI-Faked Sex Tape Allegedly Surfaces Online

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Emotional Onstage

While she certainly didn't fail to put on an amazing show, it was clear that she was feeling more emotional than usual onstage. During her performance of "Cobra," she nearly started crying, indicating that its empowering lyrics might have been hitting harder than ever.

Amid the debacle, Meg's fiercely loyal fanbase has been out in full force, defending her and demanding that she's treated with the respect she deserves. #WELOVEYOUMEGAN is currently trending on Twitter/X as the Hotties rally behind the Houston-born performer, showing her love and reminding haters that her legacy can't be tarnished despite any fake and cruel attempts.

Social Media Users Show Love To Megan Thee Stallion Amid AI Sex Tape Scandal

What do you think of the Hotties showing Megan Thee Stallion some extra love after an AI sex tape falsely claiming to feature her surfaced online? What about her getting emotional onstage during a recent performance of "Cobra"? share your thoughts in the comments section, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out some social media users' kind words for Meg down below.

Read More: Billboard's Hottest Women Rappers List Sparks Debate Among Fans

[Via][Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At Madison Square Garden In New York CityMusicMegan Thee Stallion Breaks Her Silence After AI-Faked Sex Tape Allegedly Surfaces Online32.8K
Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At The Target Center In MinneapolisMusicMegan Thee Stallion Shares Alternate Cover For New Album, Fans Like It More1.6K
latto glorilla danceMusicLatto & GloRilla Put On A Hilarious Dance Battle After A Megan Thee Stallion Tour Stop: Watch1366
66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala &amp; GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt - ArrivalsMusicMegan Thee Stallion Seat-Filling Accusations Seemingly Debunked Following Packed Show In Minneapolis5.6K