❤️ Megan Thee Stallion Fans Rally Behind Her Amid AI Sex Tape Scandal, She Gets Emotional Onstage

The Hotties aren't having it.

Earlier this week, an AI-generated sex tape falsely boasting an appearance from Megan Thee Stallion surfaced online. This is far from the first time a female celebrity has dealt with something like this, and overall, it's clear that the trend has gone too far. Meg echoed a similar sentiment in her apparent reaction to the AI-generated video on Twitter/X yesterday.

"It’s really sick how yall go out of the way to hurt me when you see me winning," she wrote. "Yall going too far, Fake a** s**t. Just know today was your last day playing with me and I mean it." The scandal arose right amid Meg's "Hot Girl Summer" tour with GloRilla and lined up with her recent show in Tampa.

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Emotional Onstage

While she certainly didn't fail to put on an amazing show, it was clear that she was feeling more emotional than usual onstage. During her performance of "Cobra," she nearly started crying, indicating that its empowering lyrics might have been hitting harder than ever.

Amid the debacle, Meg's fiercely loyal fanbase has been out in full force, defending her and demanding that she's treated with the respect she deserves. #WELOVEYOUMEGAN is currently trending on Twitter/X as the Hotties rally behind the Houston-born performer, showing her love and reminding haters that her legacy can't be tarnished despite any fake and cruel attempts.

Social Media Users Show Love To Megan Thee Stallion Amid AI Sex Tape Scandal