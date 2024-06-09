Megan Thee Stallion Shares Alternate Cover For New Album, Fans Like It More

Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At The Target Center In Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 14: Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Target Center on May 14, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images for Hot Girl Productions)
In fact, some Megan Thee Stallion fans even defended the original cover art for the upcoming LP, but not enough to overshadow this new one.

Megan Thee Stallion's new album Megan comes out on June 28, and a lot of die-hard fans and casual listeners alike are very excited for it. However, the rollout for this new project could've been better in some fans' eyes, as many weren't the biggest fans of the new LP's original cover art. Fortunately, it seems like the Houston femcee recently shared an alternate cover art on her social media on Saturday night (June 8), which many in the comments section of the IG post below praised as an improvement on the original. Maybe this is actually a replacement and not just an alternate, but either way, we're sure fans will have access to both through physical or digital download purchases.

Furthermore, this is especially heartening because it also lets fans know that Megan Thee Stallion isn't just popping out with the new album randomly. She's been consistent about promoting it constantly while still pushing other things forward. For example, Meg recently joined Latto and Flo Milli for the "Sunday Service" remix, another huge collaboration this year that is building a lot of praise and hype. It feels like it's all part of the same plan, which is an important image to keep up with a huge release on the way.

Megan Thee Stallion's Alternate Cover Art For New Album

However, Megan Thee Stallion is also dealing with a lot of negativity right now, blasting the alleged viral spread of an A.I.-faked sex tape online that aims to ruin her social media presence. "It’s really sick how yall go out of the way to hurt me when you see me winning," she wrote on Twitter against an unknown individual or group, most likely a broad generalization of her haters. "Yall going too far, Fake a** s**t. Just know today was your last day playing with me and I mean it."

Hopefully Megan Thee Stallion is able to sidestep most of this undeserved and invasive hate ahead of Megan's release and after it. At least the tour is going really well when the shows aren't getting canceled for X, Y, or Z reasons. It's odd to see this mix of wild success and acclaim with plenty of roadblocks, too, but it's the nature of current celebrity culture. Nevertheless, cover art haters are one group that Tina Snow won't have to contend with for much longer.

