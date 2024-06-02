Megan Thee Stallion Fan Blasts Atlanta Mayor For Last-Minute Cancellation: Watch

"Count y'all days," the fan hilariously told officials.

Over the weekend, Megan Thee Stallion was scheduled to bring her "Hot Girl Summer" tour to Atlanta's State Farm Arena. Unfortunately, however, the hitmaker was forced to cancel due to a major water main break in the city. She shared the upsetting news with the Hotties on Twitter/X Friday night, leaving them heartbroken. To make matters worse, the announcement arrived only hours after Meg had teased a "special announcement" she planned to make later that night. Yesterday's sold-out show was canceled too, and the performances have since been rescheduled for tonight (June 2) and tomorrow.

Some fans had already shown up to the venue before hearing the news, making them even more upset that they weren't able to see the femcee's show. She took to Instagram Live to chat with them about the unfortunate development last night, making it clear that the situation was out of her control. “Call the mayor!" she urged. "All day they’ve been telling us we can perform."

The Hotties Stand On Business

Of course, that's just what fans did, as evidenced by a hilarious TikTok posted by user @shariiah yesterday. In the video, a disappointed Hottie is seen sitting in the car on the phone with the city's mayor, airing her frustration over the canceled performance. She didn't hold back in the slightest, telling officials, "count y'all days." The phone call has now racked up over half a million views. Countless commenters are praising her for standing on business.

Fellow fans have also flooded her comments section with similar complaints, and are questioning why they weren't notified about the cancellation sooner. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion's Atlanta performance getting canceled for a second time after fans had already arrived at the venue? What about disappointed Hotties calling the mayor of Atlanta over it? Can you blame them? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

[Via]

