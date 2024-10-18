Megan Thee Stallion Finally Reveals "MEGAN: ACT II" Release Date & Artwork

Meg's not done with 2024 yet...

Megan Thee Stallion may have released a full studio album this year with MEGAN, but fortunately for the Hotties, her 2024 isn't over yet. She just announced that her follow-up mixtape, MEGAN: ACT II, will release on Friday, October 25 – exactly a week from today at press time. In addition, the Houston femcee also shared the cover art for the project, which features her in butterfly form alongside a 2000s-era font reminiscent of grimy tapes from the past. Given the reception and tone of the first installment, some fans out there hope that this will be a more straightforward record.

Either way, Megan Thee Stallion fans are very excited for this new MEGAN: ACT II mixtape, and we're suer it will highlight her talents and skills successfully. It's also a moment of triumph after past tragedy. She recently reflected on the Tory Lanez shooting in the trailer for her In Her Words documentary, premiering on Prime Video on October 31. "I want people to understand how this is affecting me. I want people to see how I feel," the 29-year-old remarked.

Megan Thee Stallion Unveils MEGAN: ACT II

Of course, it's not like Megan Thee Stallion was going to fade out if she didn't drop MEGAN and ACT II this year, as she remained very active in the collaborative space. For example, she recently lent her mic to GloRilla and her new album GLORIOUS, specifically on the track "HOW I LOOK." They share a lot of chemistry together, and so do a lot of the other crossovers and features that Tina Snow's engaged in as of late. Maybe this new mixtape will also contain much more of that, but we also wouldn't complain if this will be a solo endeavor focused on further proving herself as a formidable lyricist and performer.

But Megan Thee Stallion was going to do some big things in October regardless. Her next "Hottieween" party will take place on October 31 in Chicago, the same day that her documentary drops. So with MEGAN: ACT II on the way, we can guess that this will soundtrack the end of the year for many fans out there. Here's hoping it's great!