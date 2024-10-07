Megan Thee Stallion Flaunts Her Figure In New Instagram Thirst Trap

Billboard's R&amp;B Hip-Hop Power Players
Megan Thee Stallion at Billboard's R&amp;B Hip-Hop Power Players at The Times Square EDITION on September 05, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Billboard via Getty Images)
SZA, Halsey, and more couldn't contain themselves in the comments.

Megan Thee Stallion might have a new mixtape coming soon, but that doesn't mean she's ignoring her Instagram feed in the meantime. Moreover, she recently treated fans to some new hot shots in an all-black ensemble comprised of a tight button-up, leggings, and new short hair. The Houston femcee had folks like SZA, Halsey, and more thirsting for her in the comments section. With how defined her figure looks in the photos, it's not hard to see why. Also, Tina Snow's always been a big sharer online, so these are just the results of her many workout videos and life updates.

But elsewhere, fans are dragging Megan Thee Stallion into seemingly unrelated scenarios, such as Nicki Minaj's recent denial that she got Megan's former best friend Kelsey Harris to model for her shoe line amid their beef. "The fact that @TheShadeRoom posted this LIE 5 days ago & im just now finding out," Nicki Minaj wrote on Twitter on Sunday (October 6). "chiiiiii LOL!!!!!!! I love being booked & busy. 'Models for my collection'? She posted a photo in my sneakers. Me, nor my company knew anything about it until she posted it.

Megan Thee Stallion's Latest Thirst Trap

"So she did what many ppl did when they received my sneakers, they posted a photo in them," Nicki Minaj continued about Megan Thee Stallion's former friend. "Kelsey def went all the way out with this professional looking backdrop tho. But she is in no way professionally connected to my sneaker brand. No matter what yall pay the Shaderoom to post, plz remember that I did a sold out record breaking tour. And was then ASKED to do a 2nd leg. Too busy & too successful for the clownery. [...] Btw, did Kelsey not tell them she wasn’t modeling for the line barbz? Did she just let them think that? I gotta get caught up yall."

Meanwhile, an upcoming documentary series on Megan Thee Stallion should give fans an interesting insight into her many endeavors. Whether it will hit with fans obviously remains to be seen, but we'd bet on it being a compelling look. Let's see what other Instagram antics Meg gets into, whether they're sultry or not.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
