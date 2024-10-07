Megan Thee Stallion Flaunts Her Figure In New Instagram Thirst Trap

SZA, Halsey, and more couldn't contain themselves in the comments.

Megan Thee Stallion might have a new mixtape coming soon, but that doesn't mean she's ignoring her Instagram feed in the meantime. Moreover, she recently treated fans to some new hot shots in an all-black ensemble comprised of a tight button-up, leggings, and new short hair. The Houston femcee had folks like SZA, Halsey, and more thirsting for her in the comments section. With how defined her figure looks in the photos, it's not hard to see why. Also, Tina Snow's always been a big sharer online, so these are just the results of her many workout videos and life updates.

But elsewhere, fans are dragging Megan Thee Stallion into seemingly unrelated scenarios, such as Nicki Minaj's recent denial that she got Megan's former best friend Kelsey Harris to model for her shoe line amid their beef. "The fact that @TheShadeRoom posted this LIE 5 days ago & im just now finding out," Nicki Minaj wrote on Twitter on Sunday (October 6). "chiiiiii LOL!!!!!!! I love being booked & busy. 'Models for my collection'? She posted a photo in my sneakers. Me, nor my company knew anything about it until she posted it.

Megan Thee Stallion's Latest Thirst Trap

"So she did what many ppl did when they received my sneakers, they posted a photo in them," Nicki Minaj continued about Megan Thee Stallion's former friend. "Kelsey def went all the way out with this professional looking backdrop tho. But she is in no way professionally connected to my sneaker brand. No matter what yall pay the Shaderoom to post, plz remember that I did a sold out record breaking tour. And was then ASKED to do a 2nd leg. Too busy & too successful for the clownery. [...] Btw, did Kelsey not tell them she wasn’t modeling for the line barbz? Did she just let them think that? I gotta get caught up yall."