Megan Thee Stallion's Former BFF Models Shoe Line For Nicki Minaj

Could it really be a coincidence?

Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj are never going to get along. These two truly despise each other, and they have the records to prove it. Megan Thee Stallion got a solo number one single thanks to her Minaj diss, "HISS," at the top of the year. Anything these two engage in that is connected to the other is not likely to be accidental. Which is what makes the rollout for Nicki Minaj's new shoe line so interesting. It looks like the former Young Money rapper decided to link up with Megan Thee Stallion's former friend, Kelsey Nicole, in the process.

Kelsey Nicole is a musical artist and model. Consequently, she appeared in a new photoshoot to promote the Minaj line Loci. Multiple photos were released online, in which Nicole is modeling the new in different settings. Kelsey Nicole's friendship, and subsequent falling out, with Megan Thee Stallion, has been well detailed over the years. If we're to go by Occam's razor, which states that the simplest solution is often the right one, then Minaj chose her model very carefully. She's promoting her business while taking a dig at her enemy.

Nicole Fell Out With Megan Thee Stallion In 2020

Kelsey Nicole may not be as famous as Megan or Tory Lanez. But she was allegedly present during the infamous incident in which Megan was shot. Lanez is currently serving prison time for shooting Megan. That said, the rapper's defense attorney actually suggested that Nicole handled the firearm instead. It was actually posited that Lanez physically struck Kelsey Nicole after the shooting took place, in an effort to disarm her. The jury obviously didn't buy it, and found Lanez guilty.

Kelsey Nicole denies shooting Megan Thee Stallion, but does admit she was present when the shooting took place. She also told iHeartRadio that she was "betrayed" by Megan that night. "It was challenging for me to come forward," Nicole admitted. "I wanted to ensure that my words were not fueled by anger." She admits that she had a falling out with someone she previously considered her best friend. The two artists have not been close since. It'll be interesting see if Kelsey Nicole and Nicki Minaj have even more collabs planned for the future.