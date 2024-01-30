"HISS" Reactions: Kris Jenner Laughs At Megan Thee Stallion's Name Drop On Latest Single

After a mostly quiet 2023, Megan Thee Stallion set off a bomb in the world of female rap within the first few weeks of 2024. Though she didn't mention Nicki Minaj by name on her bold new "HISS" diss track, the Houston Hottie did mention Megan's Law, previously enforced to protect victims of sexual assault from their predators. Knowing the allegations following the Trinidadian's husband, Kenneth Petty, for years now, hip-hop heads immediately saw this line as taking shots at the couple, and Minaj has hardly stopped talking about it since.

Of course, the "Barbie Dreams" artist isn't the only person Thee Stallion seemingly threw shade at on "HISS," but she's certainly the most upset. Elsewhere, others who came up in the black-haired beauty's bars are happy to have their name mentioned in her music. Earlier this week, Kris Jenner posted the song on her Instagram Story, playing the part where Megan hints at a management contract coming to fruition in the future.

Read More: Kris Jenner Says Cheating On Robert Kardashian Is Her "Biggest Regret"

Megan Thee Stallion Praises Kris Jenner's Management Skills

"I feel like Mariah Carey, got these n*ggas so obsessed / My pu**y so famous, might get managed by Kris Jenner next," Tina Snow rhymes early on in the track. "@theestallion 🤣🤣❤️," she wrote over the snippet, letting the world know that she gets Meg's sense of humour. The reality starlet has long been supportive of female artists, previously channelling Amy Poehler's Mean Girls character for Ariana Grande's "thank u, next" visual in 2018.

Thankfully for Megan Thee Stallion, she's got plenty of supporters standing behind her amid all the backlash from "HISS." Those working against her at this time chiefly include Nicki Minaj and The Barbz, though her ex-best friend Kelsey Nicole has also been on social media teasing her take on the Queen of Rap's "Big Foot" diss track. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Kelsey Nicole & Megan Thee Stallion Drama Continues As Nicki Minaj Reacts To Former's "Big Foot" Remix

[Via]