Kris Jenner Says Cheating On Robert Kardashian Is Her “Biggest Regret”

Kris Jenner opened up about cheating on her first husband in the latest episode of The Kardashians. "[I was] really young and dumb. [That's] something that plays into it because you don’t really understand the consequences of your actions. He was such a great husband and such a great dad, and I think that I fell into a situation where I thought that the grass was greener somewhere else, and I made a huge mistake. That’s my life’s biggest regret," Kris told daughter Khloé during a conversation that went from Tristian Thompson's infidelity to Jenner's. Jenner was married to attorney Robert Kardashian between 1978 and 1991. However, she has admitted to starting a relationship with Caitlyn Jenner in 1990. Kris and Caitlyn married in 1991 and divorced in 2014. Robert Kardashian, who was best remembered for his role in the OJ Simpson trial, died of cancer in 2003.

However, Kris seemed to absolve herself of wrongdoing at the same time. “I’m not proud of the way I behaved during that time, but you know what? Everything happens for a reason. I really do live my life by thinking God has a plan, and without that whole thing happening, there never would’ve been Kendall and Kylie," Kris argued. She concluded by telling Khloé that she should think very hard about whether she wants to truly cut Thompson out of her life. “When I got divorced, Robert and I became best friends. We talked on the phone all day long, helped each other through things all the time, and I did have regrets,” Kris explained.

Kris Jenner Landed Tristan Thompson His ESPN Gig

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 3: This 03 May, 1995 file photo shows murder defendant O.J. Simpson (R) consulting with friend Robert Kardashian (C) and Alvin Michelson (L), the attorney representing Kardashian, during a hearing in Los Angeles. (Photo credit: VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images)

However, is there another reason Jenner wants Thompson around? After all, a recent episode of the show revealed that Jenner was behind Thompson's short-lived gig at ESPN last year. While talking about the gig during the episode, Thompson went out of his way to thank Jenner for pulling some strings to land him the coveted job. "It's a dream. I mean, the fact that we could have that call on Friday, and they say, 'Can you start Monday?' That never happens to anyone," Jenner quipped. "I was able to reach out to ABC/Disney and really express how talented I thought Tristan was. And how they would really benefit from him being a part of the ESPN team, for example," Jenner added in a confessional.

Thompson was not the most engaging analyst and was used sparingly by ESPN between January and April. He left the position when he was signed by the Lakers. Perhaps his most memorable moment was in one of his first appearances on the network. In it, he argued that LeBron should be an MVP candidate in the 2022-23 season. It was an astonishingly bad take given LeBron's mediocre season. In fact, the 2022-23 season became the first season of LeBron's career in which he received zero MVP votes.

