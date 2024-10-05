Megan Thee Stallion Continues To Drop Exciting Hints About “Megan: Act 2”

Meg's new mixtape is on the way.

It's been a busy year for Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston hitmaker made her way across the world on her "Hot Girl Summer" tour, released her third studio album Megan, and more. Luckily, it doesn't look like she plans on stopping anytime soon. Last month, she unveiled a teaser for her upcoming project, Megan: Act 2.

Since then, she's been dropping hints here and there about what's to come. Earlier this week, for example, she took to Twitter/X to promise the “hardest mixtape of 2024.” This suggests that Meg plans on unleashing the project sometime this year, though she's yet to announce an official release date. This isn't all she's spilled about Act 2 so far, however.

Megan Thee Stallion Teases Her Upcoming Mixtape On X

Recently, she also teased a feature from fellow Southern femcee GloRilla. When Glo asked Meg to send her the project, she replied "I just approved your mix." It won't be the first time they team up, as GloRilla joined Meg on her tour this summer and recruited her for the track "Wanna Be." Fans can agree that they work well as a duo, and can't wait to hear what they've come up with. This hint arrived just a few days after Meg previewed a new track, which does not yet have an official title. “Almost done working hotties brb [butterfly emoji] (the song is not out yet)," she wrote at the time.

For now, it remains unclear if Megan: Act Two will be completely separate from Megan, or a deluxe edition of the album. The fact that she's called it a "mixtape," however, appears to indicate that it'll be separate. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion seemingly dropping hints about her upcoming project? Are you looking forward to finally hearing Megan: Act 2 when it drops? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.