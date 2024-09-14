Megan Thee Stallion Drops Mystical Trailer For "Megan: Act 2"

Meg has more on the way.

It's been a busy week for Megan Thee Stallion, and recently, she decided to end it with an exciting announcement. Yesterday, the "Hiss" performer took to Instagram to announce the second installment of Megan. In the mystical teaser, Meg takes on the form of a butterfly. "Stay tuned hotties," she captioned the post.

Obviously, the Hotties are very much tuned in, and can't wait to see what else Meg has up her sleeve. For now, it remains unclear exactly when they can expect to hear Megan: Act 2, though they're hopeful it'll be sooner rather than later. The first installment of the album was unleashed in June of this year, shortly after she embarked on her "Hot Girl Summer" tour.

Megan Thee Stallion Prepares To Unleash Second Installment Of Megan

The news arrived just after Meg hosted the VMAs this week, paying homage to both Beyonce and Britney Spears with two of her looks, as well as a yellow python. It also follows the release of her new track with RM of BTS, "Neva Play." She also teamed up with Travis Kelce and other NFL players for a Pepsi ad earlier this month, which featured her remix of Queen's 1977 hit "We Will Rock You." Aside from all of these major developments in her career, Meg has also been making headlines for her relationship with the Chicago Bulls' Torrey Craig.

She seemingly hard-launched her relationship with the NBA star late last month with a fun and since-deleted TikTok video. They were also spotted together in New York City last weekend, further fueling the rumors that they're an item. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion teasing the second act of her third album, Megan? Are you looking forward to it?