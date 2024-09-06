Megan Thee Stallion And RM Make For An Unlikely Pair On "Neva Play"

These two have musical chemistry.

Megan Thee Stallion loves to expand her musical palate. She may be known for a particular brand of hard hitting Houston, but she has worked with tons of artists in other genres. Megan keeps the trend going by linking up with RM for the single "Neva Play." The rapper hyped up the joint song well before its release, claiming that RM has never "rapped in this style" before. It was unclear if this new style would blend with Megan Thee Stallion's singular delivery. Fortunately, the concerns were for not. "Neva Play" is a catchy, nimble piece of pop-rap that features impressive flows from both artists.

The beat is ridiculously catchy, for starters. Megan Thee Stallion immediately hops on the track and lays out the chorus, before slipping into her verse. She gives RM a shout out, and skates on the back end of her verse as the drums fade in and out. RM is the variable on "Neva Play," and he manages the rare feat of sounding different while maintaining his central appeal. BTS fans will still hear the rapper they've been in love with for years, but the production brings a speedier, more aggressive side out of him. Credit to Megan Thee Stallion for bringing the BTS superstar onto the track, when most rappers would have gone for a bigger English-speaking name. It helps "Neva Play" stand out for all the right reasons.

