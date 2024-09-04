Megan Thee Stallion Reveals If She Wants More Support From Black Men

According to Meg, her answer would be far different a few years ago.

It goes without saying that Megan Thee Stallion has overcome her fair share of obstacles throughout her career. Of course, one of the most notable examples of this is when she was shot by Tory Lanez in 2020. He's since been found guilty and sentenced to ten years behind bars, but the situation still has social media users split.

Shannon Sharpe also previously made wildly uncalled-for sexual remarks about the hitmaker. He later apologized for it on Club Shay Shay in July. She discussed the debacle during a recent interview with Billboard, revealing whether or not she wishes she was more supported by Black men. She admitted that if she had been asked this a few years ago, her answer would have been far different than it is now.

Megan Thee Stallion Admits She Doesn't Care

Megan Thee Stallion performs during 2024 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 16, 2024 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

“I really don’t care. Maybe if you would’ve asked me this last year or two years ago, I would’ve wished I had more Black people in general in my corner. It would’ve felt nice to be protected by some Black men in this instance, but the more I wasn’t getting it, the more and more I realized I wasn’t going to get it," she explained. "Who should feel safe and important at the end of the day is me, and I was going to have to make myself feel that way. I wasn’t going to find it in people I don’t know at all. Now I don’t care. As long as I make myself feel happy, then that’s what matters to me.”

