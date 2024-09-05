Charlamagne Tha God & DJ Envy React To Megan Thee Stallion's Controversial Competitive Rap Claims

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Crypto.com Arena on June 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Charlamagne and DJ Envy have their doubts.

It goes without saying that 2024 has been a year jam-packed with plenty of beef. According to Megan Thee Stallion, this might be partially thanks to her. During the hitmaker's recent interview with Billboard, the interviewer credited her for starting the "competitive rap energy" fans have seen in recent months.

Meg didn't exactly take all the credit for this in her response. She did say, however, that she'd be happy if she had opened the door for others. "I would like to think that I start things," she explained. "I don’t know; I just knew what I had to do and what I had to say. If it opened up the door for everyone else to get sh*t off their chest, well, I’m glad."

Charlamagne Tha God & DJ Envy Shut Down Megan Thee Stallion

Of course, Meg's comments have sparked a major debate among social media users. While some think she could be onto something, others think this is a serious reach. The Breakfast Club hosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy reacted to her remarks during a recent episode of the show, insisting that she was way off. "She didn't open the door for competitive rap," Envy said simply. "At all," Charlamagne added, "Not even in this era, no."

Loren LoRosa then chimed in, arguing that there were some people who thought Meg threw the first jab at Drake on her track "Hiss," which resulted in his feud with Kendrick Lamar. "There are no people that said that," Envy insisted. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion claiming she could have opened the door for competitive rap this year? Do you agree with her, or is this a reach? What about Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy shutting down her claim? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

