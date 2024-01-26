Megan Thee Stallion Provokes Drake Beef With Alleged "HISS" Disses

Drizzy had previously allegedly sent shots at the Houston MC on the track "Circo Loco" off of his 21 Savage collab album, "Her Loss."

It seems like Megan Thee Stallion and Drake still have some tension going on, or at least that's how fans are interpreting the former's new single "HISS." Moreover, DJ Akademiks recently took to social media platforms to point out a series of bars on the record that apparently got many fans theorizing. Of course, as an avid Drizzy stan and Meg hater, we're not surprised that the media personality pushed that narrative. But it appears to be a common sentiment, one that first came up after the Toronto artist's apparent reference to the Houston MC's "lies" on his track "Circo Loco." Nevertheless, here's what she said on "HISS."

"All these lil' rap n***as so fraud, Xanax be they hardest bars," Megan Thee Stallion raps. "These n***as hate on BBLs and be walkin' 'round with the same scars. Real curvy, no edgin', n***as fight to get in my section, don't speak on my body count if the d**k ain't worth comin' back for seconds. Cosplay gangsters, fake-a** accents, posted in another n***a hood like a bad b***h."

Megan Thee Stallion's New Bars On "HISS"

Furthermore, the Xanax bar could reference Drake's infamous bar on "SICKO MODE," about the 13-hour flight to Japan, whereas his diss at Megan Thee Stallion involved the BBLs that she references. In addition, he puts on a lot of voices in his music, so there are definitely enough connections here to give this credence. Of course, Meg has a lot more pressing matters on her mind right now, namely the more important target of this diss. It looks like she and 6ix God associate Nicki Minaj are fully kicking off their direct beef, and some more diss cuts are likely on the way.

Meanwhile, even Cardi B got dragged into that conversation, so we might be on the cusp of a civil war. Who do you think will come out on top concerning all this? Whatever the case, drop your thoughts in the comments section down below. Also, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Drake and Megan Thee Stallion.

