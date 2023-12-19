21 Savage Defends Drake's Bar Over Possible Megan Thee Stallion Diss On "Circo Loco"

Drake and 21 Savage unleashed Her Loss in November of last year but there’s no denying the grip it had on 2023. The album delivered countless bangers that are still in rotation but one song in particular ruffled a few feathers. On “Circo Loco,” Drake seemingly dissed Megan Thee Stallion, weeks before Tory Lanez was expected to stand trial for shooting the Houston rapper. “That b*tch lie ‘bout getting shots but she still a stallion,” Drake raps on the song. Without mentioning Megan, the Canadian rapper’s words reverberated across the internet.

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, 21 Savage opened up about the controversial bar while defending his collaborator. “I don’t feel like that was his intention [to diss Megan],” 21 Savage stated. “Remember when I said I was telling him to not hold back, people tried to twist that to make it seem like I was talking about that situation.” He added, “That bar was more of, like, a joke bar than him trying to say something about her. But I don’t really like speaking on people’s situations because life be real.”

“Circo Loco” Controversy

Lil Yachty previously defended Drake following the controversy as well. Hopping on Instagram Live following the release of Drake & 21 Savage’s Her Loss, Yachty, who has writing credits on “Circo Loco,” denied that the Toronto artist tried to make fun of Megan. “I know he’s not going to address it, because I know Drake,” he said. “It’s not about Megan it’s about women lying about their butt shots saying it’s real when it’s fake.” Still, Drake has yet to comment on the bars.

While Tory Lanez has since been convicted of shooting Megan, she initially called out Drake for using her name for clout. Interestingly enough, Megan Thee Stallion landed writing credits on Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss on the intro song, “Rich Flex,” which is also up for a Grammy. Are you still listening to Her Loss? Let us know what you think of 21 Savage's comments below.

