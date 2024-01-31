Charlamagne Tha God Slams Nicki Minaj Fans For Doxxing Megan Thee Stallion's Mother's Gravesite

It goes without saying that the Barbz's response to Megan Thee Stallion's song "Hiss" has been nothing short of disastrous. Since the track dropped, they've been embroiled in a heated battle with Meg's fanbase online. Nicki eventually responded with a song of her own, "Bigfoot." Unfortunately, however, it's done little to quiet the uproar.

Recently, some diehard Barbz even leaked the location of Megan Thee Stallion's mother's grave. “You know what to do,” they told fellow supporters. For obvious reasons, it was assumed that they planned to desecrate the gravesite. The post received plenty of backlash on social media, with the Hotties and also most Barbz agreeing that things had gone too far.

Charlamagne Thinks Things Have Gone Too Far

During a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God weighed in on the debacle, and he agreed. He claimed that it's a bad move to mess with the dead, despite how upset you may be with their living family members. He also adds that they could find themselves in some serious danger at the hands of their loved ones, insisting that they use some common sense.

"Older people would tell you, don't play with the dead," he explained. "Ain't no good gonna come to anybody doing stuff like that. You have cursed yourself and don't even know it, okay? You do not play with the dead in that way, you let the deceased rest in peace. It's all fun and games until you can't sleep at night because you're getting visited by those spirits you playing with." What do you think of Barbz threatening to mess with the gravesite of Megan Thee Stallion's mother amid her feud with Nicki Minaj? Do you think they've taken things too far? What about Charlamagne Tha God's take? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

