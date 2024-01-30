Nicki Minaj Fans Doxx Megan Thee Stallion’s Mother’s Gravesite & Threaten To Desecrate It

Fans of Nicki Minaj have reportedly shared the location of the gravesite of Megan Thee Stallion’s mother on social media amid the feud between the two rappers. In turn, many users have threatened to desecrate it. The first post appearing to feature the location included the caption: “You know what to do.” The posts are receiving ample amounts of backlash online.

“So I just heard the Barbs have found where Meg mom’s grave is and told others to go desecrate her grave,” one user tweeted. “This is beyond disgusting and now Megan it’s time to get the police involved at the cementary. ARREST ON SIGHT.” Another wrote: “I read on Reddit this morning that apparently some Nicki Minaj fans want to go desecrate Megan Thee Stallions mothers grave. Like wtf is wrong with you crazies? Just take the L and go home.”

Nicki Minaj Celebrates New Year's Eve

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Nicki Minaj performs onstage during New Year's Eve at E11EVEN Miami on December 31, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

The beef between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion kicked off with the release of the latter’s single, “Hiss.” On the song, Megan makes reference to Megan’s Law, which ensures sex offenders must register with the state publically. Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, is infamously a registered sex offender. "These hoes don't be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan's Law," she raps. In response, Minaj released the diss track, “Big Foot,” on which she references Megan’s late mother. Minaj also remarked on Instagram Live that she “better go conjure up [her] mother and apologize” and that she was “lying on [her] dead mother.”

Megan’s mother died in March of 2019 due to a brain tumor. Megan’s spoken on the impact she had on her and the pain of that loss several times over the years. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion on HotNewHipHop.

