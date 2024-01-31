Sexyy Red Is Team Nicki Minaj In Megan Thee Stallion Beef, Drops It Low To "Big Foot"

There are not many bigger stories in pop culture right now over the Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion beef. Their disdain for each other seems to have reached higher heights every day since the release of the two diss tracks. Of course, Megan's "HISS" got things started. Then, finally, after a lengthy string of tweets, Nicki put out "Big Foot." The latter of the songs is receiving tons of flak since she waited too long and put all of the messages online into the track, essentially. However, the Barbz are not backing down one bit and Sexyy Red may be joining them.

The continuity makes a little bit of sense, especially since Sexyy and Minaj have "Pound Town 2" together. One of Red's recent Instagram stories has been gaining some traction on the platform. The Missouri rapper posted a short clip of her doing the splits and twerking onstage. That part is nothing to write a headline about. What is interesting to read into is that she put "Big Foot" over the video.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Mom's Cemetery Forced To Ramp Up Security As Nicki Minaj's Barbz Continue To Be Unhinged

That alone has brought up another heated debate on social media about who you should be rooting for, the stupidity of picking sides, etc. Things are already getting out of control, especially after extra security was recently required at Megan's deceased mother's cemetery. Yes, it has gotten that explosive. On top of that, the "Megan's Law" bar has also been a major talking point, after the father of the daughter, who the law is named after, legally threatened her over it. If this is all for promotional reasons like some think, then this is taking it too far.

What are your thoughts on Sexyy Red twerking to "Big Foot" by Nicki Minaj? Do you think she is showing support for her over Megan Thee Stallion in the beef? Whose side are you on and why? Do you think Nicki or Megan has the upper hand right now? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Rich The Kid. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: Ice Spice Reveals Album Name & Release Timeline, Teases "Crazy" Collab