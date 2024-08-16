Megan Thee Stallion & GloRilla Claim They're The First Big Southern Femcees Of Their Generation

Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: (L-R) Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla perform onstage during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Crypto.com Arena on June 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla would also probably shout out some other big names today like Atlanta's Latto or Alabama's Flo Milli.

Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla are very much kindred spirits in the world of femcees (and all rappers) today. Moreover, they went on tour together, have multiple collaborations, seem to love each other's company, and are proud of their Southern roots (Houston and Memphis, respectively). During what seems like a recent sit-down podcast conversation for Instagram, they discussed how they bonded and their similarities. In addition, Megan remarked on how she feels like they were among the first huge female hip-hop stars from the South of their generation, a sentiment that Glo seemed to agree with. Many misinterpreted her comments to mean "of all time" and not "of [their] time," like Meg actually said, so make that distinction clear before you proceed.

"Like, I just wanted to go by myself," Megan Thee Stallion's comments on her tour alongside GloRilla began. "It was my first time going on my own tour. But I really like your music! I really felt like, you know, it's the 'Hot Girl Summer' tour. We need girls. Like, we need to have a good time, we need to have a blast. And then I started thinking about who I feel like I would have a blast with. I feel like we are doing something very unique for the South. Like, having big female rappers from the South, I feel like we really the first of our time that really took off with it. So I was like, 'I gotta bring Glo.'"

Megan Thee Stallion & GloRilla Speak On Southern Femcees

Elsewhere during their conversation, Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla spoke on their creative and personal synergies and about how great of a time they had. As for their Southern femcees comments, the list is definitely longer, and they would also agree. After all, they've worked with the likes of Atlanta's Latto (who just dropped her new Sugar Honey Iced Tea album) and Alabama's Flo Milli (who dropped Fine H*, Stay this year, too).

As such, we're sure that Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla would add more to that list, especially if they're bringing it back to an all-time conversation. Speaking of which, Complex just released their Top 50 Atlanta Rappers list. It's about as divisive as these thoughts on Southern femcees, so let us know what you think about all that down in the comments section below.

