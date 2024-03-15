Flo Milli Further Cements Her Identity On "Fine Ho, Stay"

Southern hip-hop is one of the main pillars of hip-hop and it has given us some of the best artists and tracks in its history. Of course, with every new face that decides to embody this style, things are not going to be how they once were. For Flo Milli on Fine Ho, Stay, she is showing that it does not always have be to super grimy. While she does like to portray a lot of sexual themes in her music, she makes it a little more lighthearted.

"Never Lose Me," the album's one and only single, is the perfect example of that. It has that pop rap appeal with the softer kick drums and delivery from Flo. After hearing this record, it becomes clearer and clearer that she is a master of catchy melodies and sticky cadences. "New Me," "Neva," "Toast," and "Edible," are some that show this ability.

Listen To Fine Ho, Stay By Flo Milli

Flo Milli's love for the southern-fried sound is also apparent from the producers that hopped on Fine Ho, Stay. Honorable C.N.O.T.E, Lex Luger, Bangladesh, ATL Jacob, Cardo, Mike WiLL Made-It, are just some of the legends involved. Juicy J is also in the mix as a writer and you can hear that Memphis influence on tracks like "Got The Juice" and "Neva." Flo's Ho-themed trilogy is now complete, and this might be the best one of the bunch.

Fine Ho, Stay Tracklist:

Understand New Me (feat. Anycia) Got The Juice Neva (feat. Monaleo) Never Lose Me (feat. SZA & Cardi B) Toast Can't Stay Mad Edible (feat. Gunna) Lay Up Life Hack Clap Sum Tell Me What You Want Not Sorry Never Lose Me

