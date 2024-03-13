Flo Milli Surprise Announces New Album "Fine Ho, Stay" For Release This Week

Flo Milli only continues to climb her way to the top. Her viral 2023 single "Never Lose Me" has been racking up streams by the million as of late. Fortunately for listeners, she's got even more new music to come. Earlier this week, the hitmaker took to social media to announce the release of her third studio album, Fine Ho, Stay. It will follow her 2020 debut, Ho, Why Is You Here?, as well as her 2022 offering, You Still Here, Ho?

Fans have been hearing Flo Milli tease the upcoming project for months now, though she hadn't yet confirmed an official timeline. Now, however, she's revealed that it's scheduled to arrive on March 15, only a couple of days after her announcement. For obvious reasons, the surprise announcement has managed to get fans excited, and they can't wait to hear what she has in store for them next.

Fine Ho, Stay Arrives March 15

The femcee unveiled the album's colorful cover art on Tuesday (March 12) in a playful, unexpected Instagram post. "Y’all h✰es ready?" she captioned the image. "Friday it’s up #finehostay." So far, fans expect to hear a remix of her aforementioned banger, "Never Lose Me," featuring SZA. She's also teased a few tracks in recent months, which listeners think could appear on the project.

While it's certainly exciting, the release of Fine Ho, Stay is far from the only thing Flo Milli has to look forward to lately. At the end of last month, it was announced that the performer would be joining Gunna on his Bittersweet tour. They're scheduled to kick off the run on May 4 with a show in Columbus, OH. What do you think of Flo Milli announcing her new album only days before it's scheduled to drop? Are you looking forward to hearing it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

