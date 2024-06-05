Latto & GloRilla Put On A Hilarious Dance Battle After A Megan Thee Stallion Tour Stop: Watch

Two competitions were needed to determine a winner.

It seems that almost every headline coming out of the Megan Thee Stallion's tour has been a positive one. Her Hot Girl Summer Tour has been filling up arenas with ease and her "Hotties" have been soaking up all the fun. Two of her most recent shows took place in Atlanta and during that time her, Latto, and GloRilla were rocking the stage. The duo of Meg and Big Latto were making some noise with their forthcoming remix of "Sunday Service". Fans were going nuts over the collab and that should be dropping fairly soon. This time, though, GloRilla and Latto are the ones having some fun, as the two engaged in friendly dance battles.

According to AllHipHop, round one started right after the last ATL stop. Glo and Latto got down to "Wanna Be", the former and Megan's first collaboration. The Houston rapper crowned Ms. Atlanta the winner after twerking up a storm with her "manilla vanilla clappas" while wearing a red Dior durag over her face. Megan taunted Glo in the IG voiceover post below, basically telling her to get back on the dancefloor for round two.

Latto & GloRilla Duke It Out Backstage

"Glo, I really just think y’all gone have to have a muthaf***in rematch. She definitely ate you up friend. And she left the rag on your head? You about to let Latto do you like that, Glo?". After exchanging words on X, the ladies stepped into the ring for the finale. Latto shared the second dance off (the video above), with a scoreboard. The "Big Energy" MC went on to take W 4-2, but Glo hilariously gave some reasons as to why she took the L. "I clearly won. She did da same twerk twice & I had heels on yall kissing a** cause if I woulda start twerking I woulda got eliminated".