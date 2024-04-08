Cardi B & Latto Accept Megan Thee Stallion's Twerk Challenge, But There's A Catch

Cardi B and Latto have been challenged to participate in Megan Thee Stallion's twerk-off online, and they both have unique reasons for hesitation despite their excitement. "Lord I gotta get these rusty knees ready," Bardi accepted under Natalie Nunn's video of her contributions to the trend, who egged her on to join. It seems like Nunn was successful in this regard, but when GloRilla challenged the "Sunday Service" MC to throw her hat into the ring (or throw it back, rather), she responded with a curious obstacle. "If I call u on 3 way w my man can u tell him it’s ok," she wrote to Big Glo.

For those unaware, this "Wanna Be" twerk challenge from Megan Thee Stallion is for GloRilla's new song with her, "Wanna Be," which is proving to be a massive hit with fan. The cut samples Soulja Boy's "Pretty Boy Swag" and flips it into a confident, club-ready banger. The Houston rapper prefaced this call to action with a declaration that she has "the best a** on IG." It might not be the manifestation of competitive spirit that we expect from femcees, but we'll take it. After all, there's plenty of competition going on in the hip-hop world right now.

Latto & Cardi B Respond To Megan Thee Stallion Twerk Challenge

As such, maybe it's right to put each other at odds through more innocuous or casual things like twerking rather than actively look for rap beef. Just last night at press time (Sunday, April 7), GloRilla seemed to not want to talk about her Twitter spat with JT, instead letting her bars about femcee unity on her new mixtape Ehhhthang Ehhhthang do the talking. She, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and GloRilla all seem on good terms, and it's nice to see them find this avenue to engage each other through. At least, one outside of rap that doesn't cause fans to jump to dissing rumors immediately.

Meanwhile, this is also a creative way for Meg to build up more hype for her next studio album. Bringing in other artists into the fold beyond a feature or performance is actually a pretty cool thing to do to get conversations sparking. We'll see who comes out on top with the twerk crown by the end of all this. For more news on Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Latto, GloRilla, and the femcee world at large, stick around on HNHH.

