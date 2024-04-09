Latto Accepts Megan Thee Stallion's Challenge And Twerks From Every Angle, Leaving The Internet Stunned And Amazed

Latto had the people talking.

Latto is currently one of the biggest and best women rappers in the game. Overall, she has been coming for the throne, and some are ready to give it to her. That being said, there are still plenty of other artists that she is competing with. Some of these artists are in a friendly competition with her. However, there are those who seemingly don't like her very much, like Ice Spice. Having said that, artists like Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla seem to be on good terms with Latto, and it has led to some cool interactions on social media.

Recently, Meg and Glo made a song together called "Wanna Be." This new track can be found on GloRilla's new mixtape, and it is a song that already has a viral challenge behind it. The "Wanna Be" challenge is all about twerking, and Meg was the one who was able to get it started with some wild videos over the weekend. Latto and Cardi B had said they were interested in participating, and last night, Latto officially issued her response. You can see that response, down below.

Latto Displays Her Skill

Fans were quite impressed with Latto's skills, as she displayed them from numerous angles. "I love how the rap girls supporting each other. Tell that other girl stiff self to do the challenge," one commenter wrote on The Neighborhood Talk. Additionally, Summer Walker found herself thirsting after Latto. "I’m no better than a man," she wrote. Overall, this all seemed to be a massive success. Subsequently, it's up to Cardi and social media at large to keep the challenge going.

Let us know what you think of the "Wanna Be" challenge, in the comments section down below. Do you think more artists are going to take part in it? How have you been enjoying the new GloRilla tape? What is your favorite track? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

