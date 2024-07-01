Megan Thee Stallion & GloRilla Try To Out-Twerk Each Other During BET Awards Performance

BYGabriel Bras Nevares419 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS-SHOW
US rapper GloRilla (L) and US rapper Megan Thee Stallion (R) perform on stage during the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles, June 30, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
GloRilla performed a medley of her big 2024 singles so far, and Megan Thee Stallion followed her own set with a guest appearance.

Unofficial duos are always special to see in hip-hop, and we're sure that many fans would go wild over a Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla collab album. Moreover, after the former's opening performance at the 2024 BET Awards last night (Sunday, June 30), she joined the latter for her own medley of some of her big 2024 singles so far. They performed their collab "Wanna Be" together (sadly, no Cardi B for the remix version) and even had a twerk-off onstage. Overall, it seems like the "Hot Girl Summer" tour mates had a very great time at the ceremony, and their collaborative and personal bond is heartening to witness.

Furthermore, this is the wholesome message that Megan Thee Stallion had for GloRilla as she reflected on their tour together, for which Glo opened for Meg. "I love the bond that me and @glorillapimp have built in these past few weeks ! You are my sister 4L , you and cola never getting rid of me," the Houston femcee shared via an Instagram caption. "I luv you 4L Meg [heart emoji, teary-eyed emoji]," her Memphis counterpart responded. "I’m so glad I got to do dis tour with you I wouldn’t have had it no other way [party emoji]. I can’t wait for dem to hear dat hot s**t ahhhh so excited."

Read More: Rihanna Leaves A$AP Rocky Stunned By Turning Up To GloRilla: Watch

GloRilla Taps Megan Thee Stallion For 2024 BET Awards Performance

"Da hot s**t," of course, was their collaboration on Megan Thee Stallion's new album MEGAN, which follows GloRilla's own project Ehhthang Ehhthang. They both stand as some of the hottest releases of 2024 so far, and we're sure that they have much more to offer fans throughout the rest of the year. Also, their dance battles are nothing new, as Latto challenged them to one while backstage at the "Hot Girl Summer" tour.

Meanwhile, they all also linked up with Flo Milli on this trek, and with many collabs in between all of them this year, fans hope that they continue with even fresher and more unique ideas. Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla share a lot of chemistry with each other and with these other femcees. If all is just, they will continue to collaborate and stun fans. If not, then at least they already gave us plenty of material.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Jokes With Jonathan Wright About "Tearing Up" Her Release Party After Security Altercation

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
GQ Men of the Year Party 2023MusicMegan Thee Stallion Divulges On Unbreakable Bond With GloRilla Amid "Hot Girl Summer" Tour3.0K
2024 Bonnaroo Music &amp; Arts FestivalMusicMegan Thee Stallion Asks Fans To Keep Their Weed Smoke Away From Her At Houston Show3.2K
Megan Thee Stallion and GloRillaMusicMegan Thee Stallion & GloRilla Issue Warning To Fans As “Wanna Be” Tops The Charts5.2K
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press RoomMusicGloRilla Announces Release Date For "Wanna Be" Remix With Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion3.8K