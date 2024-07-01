Megan Thee Stallion & GloRilla Try To Out-Twerk Each Other During BET Awards Performance

GloRilla performed a medley of her big 2024 singles so far, and Megan Thee Stallion followed her own set with a guest appearance.

Unofficial duos are always special to see in hip-hop, and we're sure that many fans would go wild over a Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla collab album. Moreover, after the former's opening performance at the 2024 BET Awards last night (Sunday, June 30), she joined the latter for her own medley of some of her big 2024 singles so far. They performed their collab "Wanna Be" together (sadly, no Cardi B for the remix version) and even had a twerk-off onstage. Overall, it seems like the "Hot Girl Summer" tour mates had a very great time at the ceremony, and their collaborative and personal bond is heartening to witness.

Furthermore, this is the wholesome message that Megan Thee Stallion had for GloRilla as she reflected on their tour together, for which Glo opened for Meg. "I love the bond that me and @glorillapimp have built in these past few weeks ! You are my sister 4L , you and cola never getting rid of me," the Houston femcee shared via an Instagram caption. "I luv you 4L Meg [heart emoji, teary-eyed emoji]," her Memphis counterpart responded. "I’m so glad I got to do dis tour with you I wouldn’t have had it no other way [party emoji]. I can’t wait for dem to hear dat hot s**t ahhhh so excited."

GloRilla Taps Megan Thee Stallion For 2024 BET Awards Performance

"Da hot s**t," of course, was their collaboration on Megan Thee Stallion's new album MEGAN, which follows GloRilla's own project Ehhthang Ehhthang. They both stand as some of the hottest releases of 2024 so far, and we're sure that they have much more to offer fans throughout the rest of the year. Also, their dance battles are nothing new, as Latto challenged them to one while backstage at the "Hot Girl Summer" tour.